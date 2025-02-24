Can multi-asset funds balance risk and returns?

Different strategies

"Equity and gold display a low and negative correlation which is great for diversification and reducing volatility of a portfolio that has material equity exposure. But for gold to be able to dampen the volatility of equity, it is important that gold and equity allocation is equitable and is allowed to be freely calibrated based on valuations. Our gold allocation range is 10-40% and equity allocation range is 15-45%. In the last six months, while equity has fallen sharply, equitable allocation to gold has done its job of dampening volatility and also added to returns amidst the stock market rout," said Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO of WhiteOak Capital MF.