Can my children claim rights to their grandmother’s property?2 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 10:39 PM IST
- A Karta of the joint family property is the manager of the property
Listen to this article
My father died intestate in 2015. He had purchased land in my mother’s name. After his death, my mother, my sister and I made a first-class notary agreement that we will have equal rights over the property. I did not know anything about coparceners. I have a 5-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter. Can I file a suit claiming that my children have a share over the unpartitioned property?