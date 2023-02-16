Can my current investments help build a good corpus?

While your portfolio is good overall, we believe that it may need a little bit of restructuring to align it better with your objectives. We advise you to stop your SIPs in SBI Equity hybrid fund and invest the amount in a passive fund that invests internationally to diversify your portfolio geographically. We would advise you to consolidate your small cap schemes as there are three schemes in the portfolio and to stop your SIPs in SBI Small Cap and Axis Midcap and consolidate the SIPs in Nippon India Small Cap Fund.You could also stop the SIP in Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund and use an index fund instead.