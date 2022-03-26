Can my father's self-acquired immovable property be transferred to my HUF?

So for transferring the property to your HUF both of you will have to execute gift deed in favour of your HUF. This transaction will have different tax implications in respect of your share and share of your mother in it. Since you are treated as relative of your HUF for income tax purposes and therefore the gift received by your HUF of your share in the property will not be treated as income of the HUF. However, as per the provisions of income tax laws, any income arising to the asset transferred by the member to the HUF is subject to clubbing provisions, the rental income relatable to your share shall be clubbed with your income.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}