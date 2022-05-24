Can my mother who is not a coparcener be karta in HUF?

There is no mention in your query as to where the Will was made and where the house is situated. As per the Indian Succession Act, 1925 (ISA), if a Will is made in Kolkata, Chennai or Mumbai or deals with immovable property in Kolkata, Chennai or Mumbai, then a probate of such a will is required. Your query also does not specify whether the house is bequeathed to all three heirs, or only to you (to the exclusion of the other two heirs). It may be inferred that the property is left to all three of you (we assume equally), and that you are seeking that it is transferred only to you.