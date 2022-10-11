Can my son, daughter-in-law be the two witnesses to my Will?

As per the provisions of the Indian Succession Act, 1925, each Will is required to be attested by two or more witnesses, each of whom has seen the testator sign in their presence. However, as per the Indian Succession Act, 1925, a beneficiary under a will cannot be a witness to the same and hence in the facts of your case, the will cannot be attested by your son and daughter-in-law and the same will have to be attested by two or more persons who are not beneficiaries.