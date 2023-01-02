Can my wife buy euros from my NRO funds?

In your case, you will need to first determine your residential status in India. If you qualify as ROR, your overseas consultancy income will be taxable in India. However, if you qualify as NR / NOR, overseas consultancy income will not be taxable in India unless it is received directly into a bank account in India or derived from profession set up in India. Benefits may be claimed under the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) between India and France.