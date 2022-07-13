Can my wife sell our flat, invest in infra bonds in her name?

My wife bought a flat in 2003 with her savings. In 2011, when the property became freehold, my name was added in the registry. Now, we want to sell it but the buyer is insisting on splitting the sales proceeds of ₹40 lakh equally and issuing two different cheques in our names. My wife wants to invest the entire sales proceeds in infrastructure bonds in her name alone, after deducting capital gains. Is this possible? If so, what are the tax implications?

