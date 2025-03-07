Powered by:
In today’s consumer-driven world, buying electronic gadgets and more has become much easier with attractive EMI (Equated Monthly Instalment) options. EMI options have given consumers the flexibility to make high-value purchases without immediate full payment, enabling better financial management. Among the various EMI options available, no-cost EMI stands out as an attractive choice for many.
No-cost EMI (Equated Monthly Instalments) is a payment option where the buyer can purchase a product or service and pay for it in equal monthly installments without incurring any interest charges. But can it help you build your credit history and enhance your credit score?
No-cost EMI, also referred to as zero-cost or interest-free EMI, is a payment option that allows you to convert the cost of your desired item into instalments, with no additional charges over the agreed purchase price. This option excludes additional monthly EMI charges and can be availed both online and at physical stores. Individuals with a strong credit score can easily avail this payment option.
Traditionally, EMIs include an interest component. However, in a no-cost EMI plan, this interest is waived. The discount provided by the merchant is equivalent to the interest you would have paid on the borrowed amount. In case you have any queries regarding the eligibility criteria, you can connect with your bank, which is also your card issuer.
Like all financial options, the no-cost EMI scheme comes with its benefits and limitations. Some of the key points to consider include:
The growing popularity of the no-cost EMI option is enabling people to build their credit history. This is particularly true in the case of small-ticket purchases.
Credit history is a detailed record of your borrowing and repayment activities, including information about your credit cards, loans, mortgages, and other financial commitments. Banks and NBFCs strongly rely on your credit history to assess your creditworthiness and decide if you are eligible for credit cards, loans, or any other form of credit.
In recent years, digital lending has enabled all eligible consumer segments to access credit through no-cost EMIs at the point of sale and payments are processed via card swipes to the merchants. Almost all small and large lenders today offer this type of credit. Taking a loan, even a small one, can make it easier to secure credit in the future as it helps in building a credit score.
As people increasingly opt to buy products through the no-cost EMI option, they not only engage with the formal financial sector but also begin building their credit history. It is noteworthy that every step of this journey becomes part of their personal credit history, which, in turn, opens new opportunities for the future. This means that every timely payment during the course of the EMI tenure can contribute to a good credit score.
No-cost EMI can be a valuable tool in building your credit history and enhancing your credit score, provided you use it responsibly. Be careful about the down payment and processing fees, if any. Read the fine print and terms and conditions carefully.
Also, note that if you do not have a credit card from the relevant bank that offers the scheme, you can’t get the no-cost EMI deal if it is attached to the credit card. By managing your finances wisely, you can leverage no-cost EMI to improve your creditworthiness and achieve your financial goals.
Sachin Seth, Chairman CRIF High Mark and Regional MD CRIF India & South Asia
