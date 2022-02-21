Can non-resident Indians continue to hold EPF accounts?

You are allowed to repatriate money held in your NRO account after taxes have been duly paid on any income earned in India and credited to your NRO account. You are allowed to remit up to $1 million in a financial year. However, you can also choose to transfer directly from your NRO account to your NRE account. The same limit of $1 million applies for transfers from NRO to NRE account. Do check with your bank about the documentation they will require to make the transfer. Usually, this requires you to submit a Form 15CA and 15CB via a chartered accountant, as specified.

