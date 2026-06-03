Can non-salaried persons claim house rent allowance? HRA rules explained

House Rent Allowance (HRA) is standard practice for salaried workers, who receive it as part of their regular pay structure. However, non-salaried individuals—such as freelancers, business owners, and self-employed professionals—can still secure tax relief on their rental expenses by utilizing Section 80GG of the Income Tax Act. It is crucial to remember that taxpayers must choose the old tax regime to remain eligible for this specific deduction.
An individual can claim a tax deduction under Section 80GG (IT Act 1961) or under Section 134 (IT Act 2025) provided they satisfy every single one of the following criteria:
The core distinction between the HRA exemption and the Section 80GG (or Section 134) deduction boils down to monetary caps. The HRA exemption is reserved exclusively for salaried staff, directly tied to their specific income brackets, and calculated based on variables such as total HRA received, actual rent paid, and city of residence.
Conversely, the deduction under Section 80GG functions with a much lower statutory ceiling of ₹60,000 per year. Consequently, even if a taxpayer's actual rent payments are dramatically higher, their overall deduction remains strictly capped at ₹60,000 annually. Standard HRA exemptions do not face this rigid, low ceiling.
The final tax deduction is determined by taking the lowest value among the following three calculations:
To successfully claim a Section 80GG deduction, taxpayers must retain proper documentary proof, including:
Additionally, filing Form 10BA is entirely non-negotiable. This form acts as a formal declaration verifying that you meet all prescribed legal conditions, and it must be submitted online either prior to or right along with your final income tax return.
Taxpayers frequently hit road bumps due to oversight. The most common errors include:
Ultimately, tax experts advise that individuals should rigorously double-check their eligibility before writing off these expenses. Calculate the eligible numbers precisely, submit Form 10BA on time, and safely store your rental contracts alongside your payment receipts.
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