Can NRI claim deduction u/s 80TTA for interest on bank savings account in India?

My daughter was resident till 15th August 2019. She then went to USA to do her Ph.D. studies there. She is provided financial assistance by the university in the form of teaching assistantship for which she has to assist professors in their teaching and evaluation. She pays her tax on her assistantship there. She has had several fixed deposits with few banks in India.As the interest on these is crossing taxable limit and since tax is deducted, she has to file returns in India. My questions are as below: