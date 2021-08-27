I am an NRI . Can I get benefit of indexation on capital gain from sale of a residential house property? For computing long term capital gains? How can I save tax on such long term capital gains?

Answer: There is no distinction between an NRI and a non NRI as far as benefits of indexation on residential property is concerned. So all taxpayers are entitled to avail the benefit of indexation of a residential house property if the same is sold after 24 months which then is treated as long term capita asset. Any profits made on such long term capital asset are to be taxed as long term capital gains. You have two options to save the tax on the long term capital gains from sale of a residential house property computed by reducing the indexed cost of the house from the net sale consideration.

Under fist option, you can buy or construct another residential house within prescribed time period. Alternatively, and additionally you can invest such capital gains in capital gains bonds of some specified financial institutions like Power Finance Corporation. Rural Electrification Corporation Limited, Railway Finance Corporation or National Highway authority within six months from the date of sale of the residential house. One can avail either or both the options for saving tax on long term capital gains on sale of a residential house. If you are not able to utilize the capital gains by the due date of filing of your income tax return under first alternative, you are required to deposit such unutilized capital gains in a bank account opened under Capital Gains Account Scheme which can be utilized for the purpose of buying or constructing the house within specified period.

Balwant Jain is a tax and investment expert and can be reached on jainbalwant@gmail.com and @jainbalwant on Twitter.

