Can NRIs avail benefit of indexation on capital gain from sale of flats?

Under fist option, you can buy or construct another residential house within prescribed time period. Alternatively, and additionally you can invest such capital gains in capital gains bonds of some specified financial institutions like Power Finance Corporation. Rural Electrification Corporation Limited, Railway Finance Corporation or National Highway authority within six months from the date of sale of the residential house. One can avail either or both the options for saving tax on long term capital gains on sale of a residential house. If you are not able to utilize the capital gains by the due date of filing of your income tax return under first alternative, you are required to deposit such unutilized capital gains in a bank account opened under Capital Gains Account Scheme which can be utilized for the purpose of buying or constructing the house within specified period.