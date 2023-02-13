Can NRIs avail of any tax deductions?
Deduction for the differently-abled under section 80DD , which is for maintenance, including medical treatment, of a person with a disability as defined in this section, is also not available to NRIs.
I live in the US. Can you please let me know which tax deductions are not allowed for non-resident Indians (NRIs)?
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×