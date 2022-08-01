Can NRIs claim a refund on LTCG tax?

Where property has been held for two years or less, the gains from its sale are considered as STCG and taxed according to slab rates. An NRI is allowed to claim exemption on LTCG by reinvesting them to purchase another property either one year before or two years after or construct a property within a period of three years. However, this property must be situated in India. If you do not wish to purchase a property, these capital gains may also be invested in capital gains bonds, which have a lock-in period of five years and earn an interest of around 5% which is fully taxable.

