Can NRIs extend the term of PPF accounts?

Since you are an NRI, you may not be able to extend the term of your PPF account. In such a case, your PPF account shall mature and PPF account may be transferred to your existing bank account or an NRO account. You may make an application to the bank to this effect. The account shall not earn any interest after the date of its maturity. Interest on PPF account is exempt from tax in India.

