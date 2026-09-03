Can one co-owner be taxed alone on property value and stamp duty difference? What ITAT says

In an important ruling, the Mumbai bench of the Income Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has held that when a property is jointly owned by a husband and wife or other family members, the entire difference between the purchase price and stamp-duty value cannot automatically be taxed in the hands of just one co-owner.

The tribunal delivered the ruling in the case of a Mumbai taxpayer who, in 2017, purchased a flat jointly with his wife in Chembur for ₹60 lakh. The actual consideration paid for the property was ₹60 lakh, while its stamp-duty value was ₹94.8 lakh, creating a gap of around ₹34.8 lakh.

The tax officer, however, added the entire difference to the husband's taxable income on the ground that the wife's case had “escaped scrutiny”. The taxpayer challenged the order before the tribunal after the Commissioner of Income-tax passed an order in July 2025.

What tax officials said The taxpayer and his wife purchased the Mumbai flat in 2017 for ₹60 lakh. The registering authority had determined the stamp-duty value at ₹94.81 lakh.

During assessment proceedings, the tax officer noted that although the taxpayer had filed his income-tax return for the relevant year, he had not included the ₹34,81,500 difference between the stamp-duty value and the actual transaction price as taxable income.

According to the tax department, the amount was taxable under Section 56(2)(x)(b) of the Income Tax Act.

The taxpayer challenged the addition before the tribunal, pointing out that the flat was jointly purchased with his wife and that ownership was divided between them. His share in the property was 41.08%, while his wife's share was 58.92%. She was also the first-named owner in the registered sale deed.

Stamp-duty valuation disputed The taxpayer also argued that the stamp-duty valuation did not accurately represent the property's actual market value.

According to the submission, stamp-duty values are generally determined on the assumption that the property has an occupation certificate (OC) and other required amenities. In this case, however, the builder had not obtained the OC and several basic amenities were also unavailable.

Therefore, the taxpayer argued that the property's fair market value was lower than the value adopted for stamp-duty purposes.

What did Mumbai ITAT rule? The tribunal concluded that the tax officer was not justified in adding the entire ₹34.8 lakh difference to the husband's income while ignoring the property's joint ownership and the specific shares held by both purchasers.

“Merely for the fact that no action was taken by the Department in the case of his wife for taxing the difference to the extent of her share, there could be no justification to add the entire difference in hands of the assessee (husband),” it said.

The ITAT further observed that once the taxpayer had challenged the stamp-duty valuation and submitted a valuation report, the assessing officer should have referred the valuation dispute to the Departmental Valuation Officer (DVO).

Why is the ruling important for joint property buyers? Tax experts said the order reinforces the principle that where a property is jointly purchased and ownership shares are clearly documented, the tax implications should be examined separately for each co-owner.

One co-owner cannot simply be made liable for the entire taxable difference because another co-owner was not subjected to scrutiny.

Joint purchasers should therefore clearly document their respective ownership shares and contributions. They should also maintain consistent records of payments, home loans and tax filings.