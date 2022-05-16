Can peer-to-peer lending work for you?

As a P2P investor, your returns depend on this simple math not going askew due to rising defaults. P2P loan portfolios do have rates of NPAs, or non performing assets. So long as the NPAs can be absorbed by the NBFC or fintech within the spread (the difference between the lending rate and borrowing rate), the investor return does not get affected. According to the Liquiloans website, Gross Non Performing Assets as of 31 March 2021 were 0.4% of the portfolio. This peaked out at 0.6% in September 2020. For Lendenclub, the website states a default rate of 3.48%. This peaked out at 5.86% in Q1 of FY 2021. The vastly differing displays of risk suggest a lack of a standard calculation methodology. The website of Liquiloans further goes on to suggest that the NPA rate must be read cumulatively—over a lending cycle. For example if the NPA rate is 5% for a quarter, and the loan cycle is 2 quarters, you should deduct 10% from your return. “The default rate for credit given through CRED Cash has historically been less than 1%, the lowest among all existing credit providers. The money is also spread across more than 200 borrowers to diversify and reduce risk," the CRED spokesperson added.