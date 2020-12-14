The Senior Citizen Savings Scheme currently offers an interest rate of 7.4%. An individual above 60 years of age can open a Senior Citizen Savings Scheme account but there are some exemptions to this rule. In special cases, government allows opening of Senior Citizen Savings Scheme by those below the age of 60, subject to some conditions. Senior Citizen Savings Scheme has a term of five years which can be extended. It has a maximum investment limit of ₹15 lakh per individual.

Who can open a Senior Citizen Savings Scheme account?

-An individual above 60 years of age

-Retired defense employees above 50 years of age and below 60 years of age, subject to condition that investment to be made within 1 month of receipt of retirement benefits.

-Retired civilian employees above 55 years of age and below 60 years of age, subject to condition that investment to be made within 1 month of receipt of retirement benefits. Department of Post recently clarified that this rule doesn't specify category of employer, whether private sector or government. Here is the what the Postal Department has clarified:

"Rule 3 (ii) of Senior Citizen Savings Scheme 2019 specifies, an individual who has attained the age of 55 years or more but less than sixty years, and who has retired on superannuation or otherwise on the date of opening of an account under this scheme is eligible to open the account, subject to the condition that the account is opened by such individual within one month of the date of receipt of the retirement benefits and proof of date of disbursal of such retirement benefit(s) along with a certificate from the employer indicating the details of retirement on superannuation or otherwise, retirement benefits, employment held and period of such employment with the employer, is attached with the application form".

Here are other features of a Senior Citizen Savings Account scheme:

-Investment under this scheme qualifies for the benefit of section 80C of Income Tax Act, 1961.

-Interest is paid to the subscriber on a quarterly basis

-If the interest payable every quarter is not claimed by an account holder, such interest shall not earn additional interest.

-A Senior Citizen Savings Scheme account can be prematurely closed any time after date of opening. If account closed before one year, no interest will be payable and if any interest paid in account shall be recovered from principle.

-Account holder may extend the account for further period for 3 years from the date of maturity by submitting prescribed form with passbook at concerned post office. Account can be extended within 1 year of maturity.

