Can PF be transferred from trust to EPFO?

I was working in an organization and left recently after five years and nine months of continuous service. Employee Provident Fund (EPF) in the said organization is managed under their private trust and not in EPFO. It is linked to my Universal Account Number (UAN). The organization that I have joined now, does not come under the purview of Provident Fund (PF) Act and cannot deduct PF from salary. Hence, my previous organization has asked me to withdraw the PF amount accumulated as I have completed 2 months from my last date.

