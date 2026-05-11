Post office savings: Can ₹10 lakh FD and ₹10,000 RD create ₹1 crore in 20 yrs? Check how inflation impacts returns

A disciplined investment strategy using a ₹10 lakh post office fixed deposit (FD) and a monthly recurring deposit (RD) contribution of ₹10,000 can potentially help investors build a corpus close to ₹1 crore in about 20 years.

The calculation in this particular case is based on current India Post Office investment rates of 7.5% per annum for 5-year time deposits and 6.7% per annum for recurring deposits for the April–June 2026 quarter.

Now, given that compounding can significantly increase wealth over time, do remember that inflation may substantially reduce the real purchasing power of the final corpus. These essentials are critical and must not be ignored.

For these calculations, it is assumed that current post office interest rates remain unchanged over 20 years, matured deposits are reinvested for continued compounding, and no tax liability applies. At present, post office 5-year FDs offer 7.5% per annum, while RDs provide 6.7% per annum for the April–June 2026 quarter. These assumptions are illustrative and meant to highlight the long-term impact of disciplined investing and compounding.

Basic investment assumptions for conceptual clarity To make the concepts of compounding and long-term investing clear, we have made the following assumptions in the write-up. Furthermore, these assumptions will make the calculations easier.

The initial fixed deposit investment: ₹ 10 lakh

The monthly RD investment that will be done is: ₹ 10,000

The applicable FD interest rate: 7.5% p.a.

The applicable RD interest rate: 6.7% p.a.

The total horizon of investment will be: 20 years

The applicable rates are taken to be consistent for decades.

Taxes are ignored in this case to facilitate easy-to-understand calculations. 10-year growth approximate projections

Component Value FD maturity ( ₹ 10 lakh) ₹ 21,02,300 approximately RD maturity ( ₹ 10,000/month) ₹ 17,08,500 approximately Total corpus About ₹ 38,10,000

Therefore, over a decade, the corpus would grow to about ₹38.1-39 lakh. This is driven by compounding, patience and reinvestment of funds.

20-year growth projections with reinvestment Now, once you reinvest matured FD proceeds and supplement them with ongoing RD contributions, the corpus continues to grow through compounding over time and reinvestment.

In this case, we have made many presumptions, such as that the applicable interest rates remain constant, with nearly no change for about two decades, along with a host of other factors, such as the seamless continuation of these investments even as their initial tenures mature.

Component Value FD maturity About ₹ 80,00,000 RD maturity ₹ 19,08,555 approx Total corpus ₹ 99,08,555 ( ₹ 99.1 lakh to ₹ 1 crore approximately)

Note: The values discussed above are approximate and can change based on changes in applicable interest rates or other developments over the years.

Key observations Over a period of about 19-20 years, the total investment from the pocket will amount to approximately ₹34-35 lakh. Whereas the remaining wealth is compounded by compound interest. Still, as an investor, the role and impact of inflation must not be overlooked.

You should also ponder the following question: How much will ₹ 1 crore be worth in 20 years? Will such a growth rate beat inflation? If inflation remains in the 3-4% range , what will the ultimate return be? To better understand investments, it is therefore important to seek proper professional guidance. Even if the corpus might reach about ₹99 lakh to ₹1 crore, the value it will hold 20 years from now will be very different from what ₹1 crore holds today.

Bottom line It can be stated that a well-composed and disciplined mix of post office FD (with an initial investment of ₹10 lakh) and RDs at 7.5% and 6.7%, respectively, can definitely help build a corpus of about ₹1 crore in about 20 years. Still, this strategy will continue to remain modest at best, given how inflation evolves over the next few decades.

Keeping these essentials in mind, aspiring investors can look forward to diversifying their investments across risk assets, such as small-cap mutual funds and equity market investments, to generate higher returns over the next few decades.

Still, be clear, before making any such investments, it is important to have a frank conversation with a certified investment advisor. So that risk, growth and portfolio conservation can all be adequately addressed, and investment decisions are backed by rational logic and professional insights.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. The returns and maturity values are illustrative and assume interest rates remain unchanged over the investment period. Actual returns may vary due to changes in rates, taxation, inflation, scheme terms and reinvestment conditions. Investors should consult a certified financial advisor before making investment decisions.