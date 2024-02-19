Money
Can PPFAS lure investors with its tax-efficient ‘debt’ fund?
Neil Borate 5 min read 19 Feb 2024, 11:02 PM IST
Summary
- The fund will use a tax-efficient structure that will see LTCG taxed at 20% with indexation
The new year has seen the launch of several new fund offers catering to the growing interest of mutual fund investors. Parag Parikh Mutual Fund is launching a new ‘debt’ fund on 20 February: And its novelty: The fund will use a tax-efficient structure such that long term capital gains in it will be taxed at 20% with indexation.
