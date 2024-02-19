Can PPFAS lure investors with its tax-efficient ‘debt’ fund?

The PPFAS DAAF is likely to give a similar return to the PPFAS CHF with two caveats. First, it will not have any REITs or InVITs. In the past 1-2 years REITs and InVITs have been flat and not added greatly to PPFAS CHF’s return. However, this may change when interest rates drop. This benefit will not accrue to the new PPFAS DAAF. Second, about 15% of the scheme will be in arbitrage (hedging via derivatives). Arbitrage returns tend to mirror the return of liquid funds and hence tend to be a little lower than long-term debt returns. This can create a drag on the fund compared to PPFAS CHF, but this will be contained to just 15% of its assets. Even with these modifications, the fund is positioned well to compete in the debt mutual fund space.