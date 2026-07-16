Can ₹50 lakh grow into ₹5 crore through mutual funds? Here's what a 15-year investment could deliver

Building a retirement corpus of ₹5 crore has become an important financial aspiration for many Indians. However, achieving this milestone is far from easy, especially amid rising inflation and increasing living costs. While ₹1 crore was once viewed as a sufficient retirement target, many investors now consider it only an intermediate milestone on the path to long-term financial security.
Meeting such a high-value financial goal requires careful planning, patience and the right investment strategy. Among various investment options, mutual funds are often regarded as a preferred choice because of their long-term wealth creation potential. Historically, equity mutual funds have generated healthy returns while allowing investors to benefit from the power of compounding over extended periods.
A 15-year investment horizon is generally considered adequate for wealth creation, as it enables investments to ride through multiple market cycles and compound over time. However, when the target is as ambitious as ₹5 crore, even a long investment period may require a sizeable initial investment.
Many investors assume that extending the investment duration automatically reduces the amount needed upfront. But when the desired corpus is very large, a substantial starting investment remains essential. Suppose an individual has ₹50 lakh available through accumulated savings, inheritance or another source. Can that amount alone grow to ₹5 crore through mutual fund investments?
Based on these assumptions, a one-time investment of ₹50 lakh is unlikely to grow into ₹5 crore within 15 years. Even with an assumed annual return of 12%, which aligns with historical long-term equity mutual fund performance, the investment is projected to accumulate only around ₹2.74 crore. To reach the ₹5 crore mark over the same period, the investment would need to earn an annualised return of roughly 17%, a level that would require exceptionally strong and sustained market performance.
This highlights the importance of setting realistic expectations. Rather than relying on unusually high returns, investors may find it more practical to extend their investment horizon to improve the chances of achieving their financial goals.
Even after investing for 20 years, the projected corpus remains slightly below the ₹5 crore target. However, extending the investment period by another four to five months could help the corpus cross the ₹5 crore milestone, assuming the investment continues to earn a 12% annual return.
That said, investors should remember that mutual fund returns are linked to market performance and are never guaranteed. Before making major long-term investment decisions, it is advisable to seek guidance from a qualified financial advisor and align investments with individual financial goals and risk tolerance.
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