Can rule-based multi-asset strategy beat traditional fixed-income approach?

The standard deviation of the ASAP was observed to be at 8% against a standard deviation of 27.4% in Indian equities, 15.1% in US equities, 2.6% in debt, 0.6% in cash, and 14.8% in gold. The benchmark index of ASAP is Crisil Composite which is the standard benchmark of the fixed income funds.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}