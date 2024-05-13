Can sector rotation be played passively?
Summary
- Different sectors peak and fall at various stages in an economic cycle. By entering or exiting various sectors at the right time, one can maximize the overall return profile of their portfolio.
Sector rotation sounds easy to implement, but it can be a complex undertaking. This is because all sectors in an economy do not perform equally well at any given point of time. Different sectors peak and fall at various stages in an economic cycle. By entering or exiting various sectors at the right time, one can maximize the overall return profile of their portfolio.