Can sectoral funds be used to boost your overall portfolio returns?

After almost four years of being in the slow lane between 2017 and 2021, the Indian automobile sector is back in the reckoning over the last year or so. With passenger car sales expected to touch highest ever 38-lakh units—the fortunes of the sector appear robust. The index is up nearly 21% this calendar year up to September. This, after an 18% rally in CY2021. With increasing per capita income and rising propensity to spend on discretionary goods, there may be sufficient scope for companies in the space to rally further. Investors can take exposure to the auto theme through the auto ETF or the auto index fund route.