Money
Can securitized debt be an alternative to debt funds?
Akshat Rohatgi 7 min read 18 Oct 2023, 10:30 PM IST
SummaryWith debt funds losing their tax advantage after Budget 2023, investors may turn to SDIs
Debt mutual funds were hitherto one of the favourite assets of retail investors, particularly because of their tax advantage. Budget 2023 put an end to that. Investors have since been on the lookout for the next best thing. Separately, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has been looking to enhance the participation of retail investors in the corporate bonds market. In June, for instance, it allowed Online Bond Platform Providers (OBPPs) to offer Securitized Debt Instruments (SDIs) on their platforms. This may just sync well with what the retail investor wants. And wealthtech startups that primarily focus on alternative fixed income products have been quick to latch on to this new offering.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less