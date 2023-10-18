Can securitized debt be an alternative to debt funds?

Debt mutual funds were hitherto one of the favourite assets of retail investors, particularly because of their tax advantage. Budget 2023 put an end to that. Investors have since been on the lookout for the next best thing. Separately, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has been looking to enhance the participation of retail investors in the corporate bonds market. In June, for instance, it allowed Online Bond Platform Providers (OBPPs) to offer Securitized Debt Instruments (SDIs) on their platforms. This may just sync well with what the retail investor wants. And wealthtech startups that primarily focus on alternative fixed income products have been quick to latch on to this new offering.