Can shares be gifted to family members or to a HUF?

A gift of shares to your sister as well as the HUF would be tax exempt as it would be classified as ‘property received from a relative’ which is specifically exempt on account of section 56 (2)(x) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 (“IT Act"). Any dividend received on such shares would be taxed in the hands of your sister after such a gift of shares. However, it is pertinent to be mindful of the anti-avoidance provisions under the IT Act may be attracted.