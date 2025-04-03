Can short-term capital gains be adjusted against long-term gains? Check out these tax-saving strategies

In India, if you are an investor or trader in the equity markets, you must understand the interplay between long-term and short-term capital gains. This is crucial because it will help you optimise your tax liabilities.
Recent tax changes, market dynamics and regulatory updates have intensified the discussion of how these gains are treated. Let's discuss these concepts in detail.
As of fiscal year 2025-26, the capital gains in India are decided based on the holding period of the assets:
There are specific provisions in the Income Tax Act of 1961 for setting off a capital loss:
Note: The tax provisions discussed above are indicative in nature only. Please consult your tax advisor for complete clarity on these provisions.
Now to combat the market fluctuations, corrections and volatility due to global inflation and the threat of Trump tariffs, you can deploy tax-loss harvesting techniques to save on taxes:
This simple tax-loss harvesting technique can provide effective remedies for proper tax management and planning, especially during market volatility and downturns.
Effective July 23, 2024, the Union Budget introduced several important changes:
Hence, understanding the complexities of capital gains taxation is crucial for sensible financial management. It is even prudent to reach out to a certified financial planner or tax consultant to clearly understand the tax changes and implications.
The Income Tax Act is ever-evolving, and hence, by leveraging the provisions for settling losses and staying updated on regulatory changes and updates, you can strategically plan and manage your portfolio accordingly. This way, you can also bring your overall tax liability down.
Disclaimer: The tax provisions mentioned in this article are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial or legal advice. Please consult a qualified tax advisor for personalised guidance based on your financial situation.
