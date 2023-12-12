Money
Can solar cells energize your investment portfolio?
Akshat Rohatgi 6 min read 12 Dec 2023, 10:36 PM IST
Summary
- Fractional ownership of rooftop solar projects offers good returns but is fraught with risks
MUMBAI : Gold, real estate, bonds, equities, and more. Now, you can add solar panels to that list of asset classes. Online investment platforms are already tom-toming it as the next best thing—a win-win situation where one benefits financially while contributing positively to the environment. Solar investment was in the news recently when SustVest, a Gurgaon-based sustainable investment platform that enables ownership in renewable energy projects such as solar installations, raised $250,000 in a funding round led by WEH Ventures.
