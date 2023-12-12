Can solar cells energize your investment portfolio?

“At Vested, we chose to adopt a model in which we allow investors to purchase panels and lease it back to us to install and maintain them as part of a rooftop project. We believe that this model is scalable and can help rapidly deploy solar panels across multiple projects. Our project sizes tend to be 100kW to 200kW costing between ₹60 lakh and ₹1.2 crore. To spin up individual LLCs for each of these projects can become operationally challenging at scale. The downside of having to directly purchase panels is that individuals will need to pay GST. But even with the GST cost, the IRR can still be 10-13% or even more, providing a good steady income diversification option to individuals," said Viram Shah, CEO, Vested.