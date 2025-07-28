Can students build a credit score without a job or income? Here's how

A lot of students - especially unless they are in the first couple of years of college find themselves in a strange financial bind in which they do not have reliable money coming in, but would like a credit score for later. So, can they even obtain credit without an income? Yes, you can build credit without any income as long as you have money, responsibility, and good plans.

Understanding credit score To begin, you obviously will need income to borrow money right? To really unravel that question you will have to realise creditworthy has less to do with income - and more with repayment behaviour and transaction history.

Starter tools for income-free credit building Students can fully take advantage of the following financial tools:

Secured credit cards: These are used like regular cards, and are secured against a security deposit, your credit history is based on your disciplined, consistent use and repayment, which is reported back to credit bureaus.

These are used like regular cards, and are secured against a security deposit, your credit history is based on your disciplined, consistent use and repayment, which is reported back to credit bureaus. Add-on cards : You can be an authorised user on a parent or guardian's credit card. Your usage and repayments will still appear on your report which means credit will accrue even though they are liable.

You can be an authorised user on a parent or guardian's credit card. Your usage and repayments will still appear on your report which means credit will accrue even though they are liable. Credit builder loan: A number of fin-techs and NBFCs offers microloans, for example, ₹ 10,000, for the purpose of building credit. As long as you have a perfect EMI payment history and you are repaying your loans monthly, your credit score moves up as agreed. Practicals ways students can generate credit history Become a registered user: Make sure that you do not utilize the entire card as an authorised user, and also always make the bare minimum payments on time. Make responsible use of a secured card: Think of a secured card, only use it sparingly, load small payments, and pay off the card in full every month to avoid interest. Make good on responsible recurring bill payments: If you are responsible for monthly rent, subscriptions, or utility bills, ask for their reporting of your monthly payments to credit bureaus. Avoid late fees: When billers and issuers notify of missed payments, always attempt to pay the outstanding balance as soon as the debt is known.

Rohit Chhibbar, Chief Business Officer, Credit Cards, Paisabazaar explains his opinions on how a student can build their credit score without income he quoted, “An individual with no income source can begin building a credit score, be it a student or any other unemployed individual. The best option here is to opt for a secured credit card that is issued against a fixed deposit.”

“Using this credit card only for small, manageable expenses and paying the bill on time every month can help a student build a strong credit score over time. It’s important not to borrow more than what one can repay, as building credit is about consistent, responsible use over time,” he added.

Fees and charges While exploring the credit-building resources, be mindful of:

Issuance/deposit costs: Secured cards can have processing costs of 1% to 3% of the secured card value.

Secured cards can have processing costs of 1% to 3% of the secured card value. Annual/maintenance fees: Secured and add-on cards sometimes come with a low annual fee.

Secured and add-on cards sometimes come with a low annual fee. Interest costs: Credit-builder loans usually have standard loan interest of 10-14% per year.

Credit-builder loans usually have standard loan interest of 10-14% per year. Fees for late payments: If you do not pay your EMIs - add-on fees of 300 to 1000 rupees can apply. Monitoring your progress Every few months, check your credit report for new entries for loans or cards (indicated as open with good standing) and the advancement in credit age or time, no new defaults or overdue flags, etc. For best growth, combine secured cards with rent reporting, or a small credit-builder loan.

In conclusion, with time, effort and small financial decisions, students can raise their credit scores regardless of income. The important things to remember is to make all payments on time, track your performance, and be smart with credit instruments. After all, smart money management is more important for good credit than income.

