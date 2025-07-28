Can students build a credit score without a job or income? Here's how

A lot of students - especially unless they are in the first couple of years of college find themselves in a strange financial bind in which they do not have reliable money coming in, but would like a credit score for later. So, can they even obtain credit without an income? Yes, you can build credit without any income as long as you have money, responsibility, and good plans.
To begin, you obviously will need income to borrow money right? To really unravel that question you will have to realise creditworthy has less to do with income - and more with repayment behaviour and transaction history.
Students can fully take advantage of the following financial tools:
Rohit Chhibbar, Chief Business Officer, Credit Cards, Paisabazaar explains his opinions on how a student can build their credit score without income he quoted, “An individual with no income source can begin building a credit score, be it a student or any other unemployed individual. The best option here is to opt for a secured credit card that is issued against a fixed deposit.”
“Using this credit card only for small, manageable expenses and paying the bill on time every month can help a student build a strong credit score over time. It’s important not to borrow more than what one can repay, as building credit is about consistent, responsible use over time,” he added.
While exploring the credit-building resources, be mindful of:
Every few months, check your credit report for new entries for loans or cards (indicated as open with good standing) and the advancement in credit age or time, no new defaults or overdue flags, etc. For best growth, combine secured cards with rent reporting, or a small credit-builder loan.
In conclusion, with time, effort and small financial decisions, students can raise their credit scores regardless of income. The important things to remember is to make all payments on time, track your performance, and be smart with credit instruments. After all, smart money management is more important for good credit than income.
