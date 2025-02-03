It can be thrilling and useful for students at the same time who would just start to explore the world of personal finance, but being low income earners with no credit history makes it hard to get one. Being a student credit card first, someone should know what a credit card is before letting him apply for his or her first step toward going credit card hunting.
Student credit card
Annual fee
HDFC Bank ForexPlus Card
No fee
MNSSBY Bihar Student Credit Card
No fee
West Bengal Student Credit Card
No fee
HDFC Bank ISIC Student ForexPlus Chip Card
No fee
ICICI Bank Student ForexPrepaid Card
₹499 + GST
IDFC Wow Credit Card
No fee
(Source: BankBazaar)
In conclusion, even though student credit cards are an awesome tool to learn about financial responsibility and develop a positive credit history, the following are reasons to be concerned about getting one. Students should make sure that they are financially literate to avoid debt while understanding the terms carefully, creating a sensible budget, and paying on time.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks.)
