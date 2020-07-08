Can’t maintain minimum balance? Know why it’s better to close the bank account

Reena Dhiman, 32, who needed money, thought of redeeming some of her old debt mutual fund investments. But she got a rude shock when her bank deducted the entire amount for non-maintenance of minimum balance charges. In fact, her account was showing a negative balance. Reena had done lump sum mutual fund investments through her old salary account with HDFC Bank, which she didn’t operate after that. It's been around four years since she changed her job and the account was converted into a savings account in December 2016, as no salary was credited into the account.