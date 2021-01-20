Can tenants claim security deposit in HRA tax exemption?

Sethuraman said that security deposit is not a regular payment but one-time payment to the landlord which stands refundable at the time of vacating the premises. Hence the tenant may not be able to claim HRA exemption for payment of security deposit. Further," Sethuraman said, "The ₹25,000 paid towards the rent can be claimed towards HRA whereas the amount of ₹25,000 paid towards security deposit shall not qualify as HRA deduction for that financial year. However, where the tenant vacates the house property during the financial year and by virtue of that, the landlord either adjusts the security deposit towards outstanding rent the tenant can then look at claiming deduction as the security deposit is in lieu of rent."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}