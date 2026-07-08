Can tenants continue paying old rent if they overstay after lease expires? Delhi HC answers

Tenants who continue occupying a property after their lease expires may have to pay higher rent if their lease agreement contains an automatic rent escalation cause, the Delhi High Court has ruled. The court clarified that merely seeking additional time to vacate does not entitle a tenant to continue paying the old rent, Business Standard reported.
The ruling makes it clear that where a lease provides for a scheduled increase in rent, the revised amount becomes payable once the specified date arrives, even if the tenant is staying only temporarily after the lease has ended. The decision is expected to have implications for both residential and commercial lease disputes involving delayed possession of the property.
The court also clarified that this principle can apply even if the lease deed is unregistered, as long as the rent escalation clause forms part of the agreement between the landlord and the tenant, the publication noted.
The case stemmed from a dispute between a Delhi landlord and commercial tenants who continued occupying the premises for around two months after the original lease had expired. Under the lease agreement, the rent was scheduled to increase by 20% after one year, leading to an issue over whether the higher rent was payable during the extended period in which the tenants stayed.
The tenants eventually vacated the property and argued that the additional period was only an extension sought to facilitate their exit. However, the High Court disagreed, stating that the rent escalation clause applies automatically as the tenants remained in possession of the property beyond the agreed date.
In effect, the court held that a tenant remains liable under the lease until they actually hand over possession of the property, regardless of their intention or request to vacate later, the publication reported.
The news report stated that landlords cannot use self-help measures such as forcefully removing tenants or disconnecting essential services due to non-payment of the enhanced rent. Instead, landlords must take the legal route through the courts to handle such issues.
Depending on the circumstances, they may seek:
The judgement makes it clear that the terms of lease agreements continue to apply until the tenant actually hands over possession of the property. Simply requesting additional time to vacate does not change the contractual obligations between the parties.
For tenants, this means they may have to pay the higher rent if the lease contains an automatic escalation clause, even during a short extension after the lease expires. For landlords, the ruling reinforces the enforceability of escalation clauses but also underlines that recovery and eviction must follow due legal process, the publication noted.
The court also clarified that once a rent escalation mechanism has been agreed upon in the lease, it is likely to take effect automatically if the tenant continues to occupy the property beyond the agreed term, regardless of whether the overstay was temporary or requested in advance.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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