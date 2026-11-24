A GST refund received by a business does not automatically become taxable income, even if the amount is disclosed in its tax audit report, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Delhi bench, has ruled. The tribunal deleted a ₹3.98 lakh addition made by the income-tax department, observing that a refund of GST already paid cannot be treated as income when the underlying tax payment was not claimed as an expense.

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The ruling in Subhash Chand Gulati vs Income Tax Officer, ITA No. 2537/Del/2026, dated 25 September 2026, is relevant for businesses that receive GST or integrated GST (IGST) refunds, particularly exporters and proprietors. It also highlights why a disclosure in a tax audit report should not, by itself, determine whether a receipt is taxable.

The case concerned an individual running a manufacturing business under the proprietorship firm Sapan Hosiery. The taxpayer had declared an income of ₹4.94 lakh for assessment year 2022-23. However, while processing his income-tax return, the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) treated a GST refund of ₹3.98 lakh as taxable income.

This increased his assessed income to ₹8.92 lakh and resulted in a tax demand of ₹88,750.

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Why did the tax department treat the GST refund as income? The addition was made because the GST refund was disclosed under Clause 16(b) of Form 3CD, the tax audit report that businesses subject to tax audit must furnish along with their income-tax returns.

The taxpayer argued that this disclosure was made to comply with tax audit reporting requirements and did not mean that the refund was taxable income.

He submitted that the GST paid on purchases and services was accounted for in the GST Input Credit Ledger and reflected in the balance sheet. It was not debited to the profit and loss account as an expense. Therefore, the refund represented the recovery of tax already paid and did not result in any additional profit or income.

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The taxpayer also challenged the department's decision to make the adjustment under Section 143(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961, without examining the actual accounting treatment.

After the taxpayer's rectification application under Section 154 was rejected, he approached the tribunal.

What did the ITAT say? The Delhi bench, comprising Accountant Member S. Rifaur Rahman and Judicial Member Raj Kumar Chauhan, accepted the taxpayer's argument.

The tribunal observed that GST is a statutory levy collected and paid to the government. A refund of such tax is essentially a return of the amount already paid and does not automatically constitute income.

It also noted that the GST amount had not been claimed as an expense in the profit and loss account. Consequently, the department could not treat its subsequent refund as taxable income merely because it was disclosed in the tax audit report.

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The tribunal relied on earlier decisions, including Coforge Ltd vs DCIT and Ecoenergy Insights Ltd vs ACIT, which had dealt with similar additions arising from GST refund disclosures.

It also referred to the Mumbai ITAT ruling in Tanyo Exports Pvt Ltd vs DCIT, which dealt with an IGST refund disclosed in the tax audit report.

Allowing Gulati's appeal, the tribunal directed the assessing officer to give effect to the GST refund claim after examining the documents on record and in accordance with the law.

What does this mean for taxpayers? The ruling is relevant for businesses that receive GST or IGST refunds, particularly those whose tax payments are recorded through balance sheet accounts rather than charged to the profit and loss account.

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However, it does not mean that every GST refund is automatically tax-free. The tax treatment depends on how the original GST payment was accounted for and whether it was previously claimed as a deduction while computing taxable business income.

If an expense or trading liability was previously allowed as a deduction, its subsequent recovery may attract tax under Section 41(1) of the Income-tax Act, subject to the applicable conditions.

For businesses, the practical lesson is to maintain proper GST input credit ledgers, tax payment records and reconciliation statements. A refund disclosure in Form 3CD should be supported by the underlying accounting records to establish its actual tax treatment.

About the Author Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her repor...Read More ✕ Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households.



Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.



Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.