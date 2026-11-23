I am an Indian citizen living in the US, a US tax resident, and a non-resident for Indian income tax purposes. I own a flat in Mumbai and earn rental income from it, which I also report in my US tax return. Does the India–US Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) prevent India from taxing this income because it is already taxed in the US? Alternatively, would receiving the rent in my Non-Resident External (NRE) account instead of my Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) account make it exempt from Indian income tax? —Name withheld on request

There are two separate issues to consider here: first, which country can tax the rent received on an Indian property, and second, whether receiving rent in an NRE account changes its tax treatment.

Under Article 6 of the India-US DTAA, income from immovable property, such as a house or flat, “may be taxed” in the country where the property is situated. This includes rental income. Since your flat is in Mumbai, India has the right to tax the rent under its domestic tax laws. The words “may be taxed” do not allow you to choose the country in which you pay tax. Nor does paying tax in the US take away India’s taxing right.

As a US tax resident, you may also be liable to US tax on the same income. Article 25 of the DTAA addresses this potential double taxation. It allows eligible Indian income tax to be claimed as a foreign tax credit against US income tax, subject to US tax laws and applicable limits. Thus, the treaty ordinarily operates through a foreign tax credit rather than an exemption in India. The credit may not necessarily equal the full Indian tax paid, as its availability and amount depend on applicable rules and limitations.

NRE account does not change tax treatment Further, receiving the rent in an NRE account does not change its nature or taxability under the Indian income tax law. Whether a receipt may be credited to an account is a separate matter from whether that receipt is taxable. The rent received in your NRE account remains rental income and is taxable accordingly. Whereas the interest subsequently earned on that balance is a separate income stream and may qualify for exemption under the NRE-interest provisions.

Accordingly, neither the India-US DTAA nor receiving the rent in an NRE account makes the rental income exempt from Indian income tax. The rent remains taxable in India, with eligible double-tax relief available in the US.

Harshal Bhuta is co-founder and country co-head – international tax and FEMA at Ascentium India, a Singapore-headquartered professional services firm.