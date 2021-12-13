Can the US-India DTAA rules be simplified?

Alternatively, under the Income Tax Act, 1961, scholarship granted for cost of meeting education is exempt from income tax. Judicial precedents also support that stipend received in the course of pursuing an educational course or research project is exempt from income tax. Hence, if you earn salary income from the US, which is in nature of stipend earned during internship or business trainee and such training is necessary to qualify to pursue a profession, you may explore claiming such exemption under the Income Tax Act. If US scholarship income is claimed exempt from income tax in India, no foreign tax credit can be claimed for taxes paid in the US on such income.