Money
Can these mutual fund ratios help you pick the right scheme?
Summary
- Mutual fund factsheets offer more than just past performance—they reveal key metrics that help investors make informed decisions.
- These metrics indicate volatility of the equity scheme, risk-adjusted returns, turnover of the stock holdings, among other things.
When evaluating mutual funds, most investors focus on returns, but there’s more to a scheme than just performance numbers.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more