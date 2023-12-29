Can two insurance policies be used for cashless claim?
When you get admitted in a hospital, you have two ways to make a health insurance claim.
I am 34, married with one kid and we live in New Delhi. My wife and I have two separate family floater plans of ₹3 lakh each from two different insurers. In case of hospitalisation, can we get cashless coverage from both these policies if the bill exceeds ₹3 lakh? Would this be possible in case the insurer is the same for both policies? Should I consider porting my policy?
—Name withheld on request
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message