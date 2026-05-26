Can you afford a Japan trip on a ₹10 lakh salary? I asked ChatGPT and Gemini

With international travel by Indians on the rise, Japan has become one of the most popular destinations thanks to its bullet trains, cultural heritage, efficient public transport, anime culture and stunning landscapes. But travelling to Japan has also increasingly developed a reputation for being financially taxing, especially for someone trying to plan a trip on a budget.

So, I took some help from OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini and asked both chatbots whether someone earning ₹10 lakh per annum could realistically plan a seven-day solo backpacking trip to Japan within a ₹1.3 lakh budget.

The answers from both AI chatbots were surprisingly detailed and far less glamorous than one would have hoped.

Prompt “I want to plan a 7-day solo backpacking trip to Japan (covering Tokyo and Kyoto).

Here is my strict financial profile:

Income: ₹10 Lakhs Per Annum (LPA) CTC.

Monthly take-home salary: Approximately ₹72,000 in-hand after taxes and PF.

Total Maximum Budget for this trip: ₹1.3 Lakhs (all-inclusive: flights, visa, stays, food, local transit). This is the absolute upper limit I can spend without dipping into my emergency fund.

Please provide a highly detailed, scannable blueprint that covers:

The Core Fixed Costs: Realistic estimates for a return economy flight from India, visa processing fees, and mandatory travel insurance.

Accommodation Hack: A breakdown of where I should stay (capsule hotels, hostels, or business hotels) to keep the nightly cost under a specific yen target, including specific neighborhood recommendations.

Local Transit Strategy: A precise recommendation on whether I should buy a JR Pass, stick to regional metro passes, or use budget highway buses to travel between Tokyo and Kyoto.

Daily Food & Experience Allowance: A realistic daily budget in Japanese Yen (JPY) for eating at convenience stores (Konbini), casual ramen shops, and entering basic shrines, translated clearly into Indian Rupees (INR).

Be incredibly blunt about what I CANNOT afford to do on this salary bracket. Highlight the exact tradeoffs I must make to keep this trip under ₹1.3 Lakhs.”

What ChatGPT said Right out of the gate, ChatGPT warned me that the trip was possible “only if you approach it like a disciplined backpacking trip instead of the polished ‘Japan content creator’ version you usually see online.”

The chatbot said the entire trip only works if return flights from India are secured between ₹45,000 and ₹50,000.

ChatGPT also strongly advised against travelling during cherry blossom season, Golden Week, New Year holidays or peak autumn months because hotel and flight prices “explode” during those periods.

The AI chatbot asked me to think like a disciplined backpacker and target hostels or tiny capsule hotels in Tokyo neighbourhoods like Asakusa and Ueno. It said capping accommodation between ₹2,000 and ₹3,200 a night was the only way to prevent the budget from tightening dangerously.

Instead of expensive restaurants, ChatGPT recommended relying heavily on convenience stores like 7-Eleven, FamilyMart and Lawson in order to keep costs under control.

The chatbot also warned that anime stores, arcades, gachapon machines, electronics shopping and theme parks like Tokyo Disneyland would quickly push the trip over budget.

What Gemini said Gemini approached the trip like a military-style financial operation focused entirely on survival efficiency.

The chatbot warned that nearly half of the ₹1.3 lakh budget would disappear into flights, visas and travel insurance before even stepping out of the airport.

It also noted that finding spontaneous vegetarian food in Japan can be stressful because many casual ramen shops and street stalls rely heavily on hidden fish stock and pork broth.

Like ChatGPT, Gemini completely ruled out luxury travel experiences. It described the JR Pass as a “financial trap” and argued that backpackers on a ₹1.3 lakh budget simply could not justify spending nearly ₹27,000 on train travel alone.

“You are strictly in bunk beds and capsules,” Gemini warned, while also advising against ryokans, taxis, guided tours, Disneyland, Universal Studios Japan and premium shopping experiences.

“A simple 15-minute taxi ride in Tokyo can cost ₹1,300. If the subways are closed, you must walk,” Gemini added.