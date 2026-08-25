Can you deduct brokerage and STT from capital gains? A tax expert explains

When an investment is sold, capital gains are not simply the difference between purchase and sale prices. Certain expenses may be considered when calculating taxable gains, but their treatment depends on their nature. Investors, therefore, need to distinguish transaction costs from financing costs.

Hence, having a clear understanding of the applicable legal provisions and planning redemptions accordingly can help ensure that capital gains are realised at the most opportune time and that tax filing is facilitated effectively.

Keeping these core aspects in mind, let us discuss capital gains and brokerage taxation in detail, along with the applicable provisions.

Brokerage can qualify, but STT cannot Brokerage paid wholly and exclusively in connection with the transfer of a capital asset can generally be considered while computing capital gains. This is the primary point of consideration and falls under Section 72 of the Income Tax Act, 2025.

Nishant Shanker, tax and investments expert at Navraj Global Advisors, explains it in detail. “Brokerage directly incurred for transferring a capital asset can generally be deducted while computing capital gains u/s 72 of the Income-tax Act, 2025. However, Securities Transaction Tax (STT) is specifically excluded and cannot be deducted.”

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This distinction matters because brokerage and Securities Transaction Tax may appear on the same transaction statement. Still, they receive different tax treatments. Therefore, brokerage expenses can help reduce taxable capital gains, whereas STT cannot.

Why does loan interest need a closer look? Moving ahead, if a loan is taken to acquire an investment, it requires a different kind of tax treatment and separate consideration. It cannot automatically be treated as an expense incurred in connection with the transfer of the asset.

“Interest on a loan taken to acquire the investment is a more nuanced issue; it cannot be automatically treated as a transfer expense, and taxpayers must examine whether and where such interest deduction is otherwise permissible to avoid a double benefit. The nature and purpose of the loan become important,” says Shanker.

Therefore, by default, taxpayers should not add loan interest to transfer expenses.

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The focus should be on determining whether the interest is deductible under a provision and whether claiming it would eventually result in a double tax benefit. The treatment will, hence, be determined by the nature of the investment and how the funds were used.

For capital gains calculations, taxpayers should examine every expense diligently and separately. Brokerage linked to transfer may qualify, STT is excluded, and loan interest requires proper review.