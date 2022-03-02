Can you earn 2 cr in 5 years by investing 2 lakh per month in SIPs?

Given that you have a balanced portfolio between equity and debt asset classes, this should be a straightforward proposition. If at any point, you feel that the markets are high and you want to book profits, it is likely that at such a point your portfolio’s asset allocation is skewed towards equity. All you would need to do then is to ‘rebalance’ your portfolio and move enough money from your equity portfolio to your debt portfolio such that the asset balance is back to 75:25. You can also do this exercise periodically (once a year) even if markets are not heating up. In some situations, you may be moving money from your debt funds to equity funds, which would also be a fair move if equity markets are in a downturn.

