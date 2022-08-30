Can you file health insurance claims from two different insurers?1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 11:40 AM IST
Once you have exhausted the sum insured under one policy, you may opt to claim the balance amount from the other policy
Can I seek health insurance claim from my own company and spouse’s company in case of an exigency? Can I shift to another policy once the limit in one of the policies gets exhausted?