Can you file health insurance claims from two different insurers?

Yes, you have an option to claim under any one policy or utilise the sum insured under either and claim the balance under the other. Once you have exhausted the sum insured under one policy, you may opt to claim the balance amount from the other policy, but it may require you to provide the certified copies of the original bills and the copy of actual disbursement by the first insurer, to the second insurer. Companies may also choose to apply contribution clause, which means that the claim may be paid by each of the policies in the proportion of the respective sum insured.

