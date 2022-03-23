Can you get a home loan in the absence of letter of allotment?

In the instant case, over and above submitting e-FIR and indemnity bond, you may check with the concerned bank if it is willing to sanction the loan, if the owner of the flat publishes a public notice informing the public regarding the loss of the letter of allotment (CTC copy of which is available) and inviting claims/ objections in respect of the transfer of the house, in the daily local newspapers in English and the local language where the flat is situated and no response pursuant to the publication of the notice is received within the prescribed period, as mentioned in the public notice.